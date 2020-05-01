The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Tour Dates To 2021

The Eagles’ Hotel California trek had to be postponed to the fall due to spreading concerns over the coronavirus, but now, the band has...

The Eagles’ Hotel California trek had to be postponed to the fall due to spreading concerns over the coronavirus, but now, the band has rescheduled the trek once again to 2021.

Originally, the tour was slated to take place from late March through April 24, making stops in cities like Denver, Phoenix, St. Paul, Los Angeles, and San Francisco following their three sold-out gigs in Las Vegas last year. However, the outbreak pushed the tour to the fall. The dates were then set to run from September through October.

Now, as the industry remains halted, noone is sure when live events will truly be able to commence again. One healthcare expert, Dr. Zeke Emmanuel, told The New York Times that events might not return until fall 2021, and he has “no idea” how promoters are already rescheduling gigs for this fall. Additionally, a new report cited by Pollstar shows that even when events return, concertgoers will be hesitant to attend shows.

These shows have now been rescheduled again to 2021. They’ll kick-off the tour on September 16, 2021 in Denver and wrap-up at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 23. Throughout the trek, fans will be able to see the band play their famed record, Hotel California, front-to-back.

See the rescheduled dates below.

The Eagles | Rescheduled Hotel California Tour 2021

September 16, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 18, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

September 21, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 24, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

September 25, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 1, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 2, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum

October 22, 2021 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 23, 2021 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center