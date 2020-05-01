The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Tour Dates To 2021
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 1, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
The Eagles’ Hotel California trek had to be postponed to the fall due to spreading concerns over the coronavirus, but now, the band has rescheduled the trek once again to 2021.
Originally, the tour was slated to take place from late March through April 24, making stops in cities like Denver, Phoenix, St. Paul, Los Angeles, and San Francisco following their three sold-out gigs in Las Vegas last year. However, the outbreak pushed the tour to the fall. The dates were then set to run from September through October.
Now, as the industry remains halted, noone is sure when live events will truly be able to commence again. One healthcare expert, Dr. Zeke Emmanuel, told The New York Times that events might not return until fall 2021, and he has “no idea” how promoters are already rescheduling gigs for this fall. Additionally, a new report cited by Pollstar shows that even when events return, concertgoers will be hesitant to attend shows.
These shows have now been rescheduled again to 2021. They’ll kick-off the tour on September 16, 2021 in Denver and wrap-up at San Francisco’s Chase Center on October 23. Throughout the trek, fans will be able to see the band play their famed record, Hotel California, front-to-back.
See the rescheduled dates below.
The Eagles | Rescheduled Hotel California Tour 2021
September 16, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 18, 2021 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 21, 2021 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 24, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
September 25, 2021 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
October 1, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 2, 2021 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
October 15, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
October 16, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
October 19, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
October 22, 2021 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 23, 2021 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.