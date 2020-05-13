Festival Fan Criticizes Live Nation Over Event Notification

This year’s Faster Horses Country Music Festival is on-the-rocks, and now, promoter Live Nation says they won’t have a decision regarding the festival until...

This year’s Faster Horses Country Music Festival is on-the-rocks, and now, promoter Live Nation says they won’t have a decision regarding the festival until 14 days ahead of the event.

The three-day country music festival is scheduled to take place from July 17 to 19 at Michigan International Speedway. However, according to an email received by a fan, Live Nation is waiting until the last minute to call-it quits. In an email sent to MLive, Lansing resident Kyle Shaffer said he reached out to the entertainment company for an update regarding the festival. He explained in the email that he has to pay a non-refundable deposit on May 17th of $1,500 for his RV rental, noting that “I am sure I am not the only person in this boat.”

Although Live Nation did not comment on Shaffer’s financial concerns, the company replied within a day.

“Thank you for reaching out!” the email read. “Our team is committed to the health and safety of our fans, the artists and the community. Faster Horses 2020 is currently proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in July.”

The email went on to note that festival updates will be available via their website and “we understand your concern.”

“As the festival is still proceeding as planned we ask you to reach back out to us as Faster Horses gets closer (within 14 days of the festival),” the email continued. “We will then, based on the current situation, let you know if refunds would be available.”

Live Nation representatives responded to MLive in an email Monday, nogint that they don’t have any more information regarding the festival at this time, but “as soon as we do we will share with you.”

Following the update from Live Nation, Shaffer – a 35-year-old combat-wounded veteran – told MLive he would be cancelling his RV rental.

“Live Nation may say that they are ‘committed to our health and safety,’ but, they apparently have no remorse for the thousands of festival goers that could lose out on non-refundable deposits for rooms, RV rentals, and camping areas. “I feel that the public needs to be made aware of what their timeline is for getting the word out to their patrons.”

Faster Horses isn’t alone; there are a handful of festivals that are still slated to go on as planned this summer, despite widespread cancellations and postponements across the industry. Chicago’s Lollapalooza, specifically, has sparked news, as the festival still hasn’t offered an update regarding the event late July. Other festivals in the area, including Chicago’s Pitchfork Music Festival, has cancelled, though Lollapalooza organizers are still holding off.

Many festivals have also opted not to allow refunds. Even if an event is cancelled, festivals have the option to hold onto patrons’ tickets until next year’s edition of the festival. This has caused ticketers like Ticketmaster and StubHub to make headlines, and ultimately change its refund policy. Live Nation also updated its policy, noting that if an event is rescheduled, fans have 30 days to request a refund following news of the rescheduled date.

See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.