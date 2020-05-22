Faster Horses Festival Reschedules 2020 Event With Same Lineup

Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival won’t take place this summer, but is planning on offering its same lineup of music stars in 2021. The three-day...

Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival won’t take place this summer, but is planning on offering its same lineup of music stars in 2021. The three-day event at Michigan International Speedway has been rescheduled for July 16-18, 2021 when it can safely feature a jam-packed weekend of music and camping.

“We hope that each of you and your families have remained safe and healthy through these trying times. We have been working hard behind the scenes to try and bring you some positive news regarding the festivals,” organizers wrote in a statement. “We promised you this lineup and we will deliver it, along with the Party of the Summer, we just need to wait a year.”

Country superstars Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline the 2021 festival, while Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Tracy Lawrence, Carly Pearce and more will also take part.

Ticket holders will see their camping and festival passes honored at the rescheduled dates. However, per Live Nation’s refund policy, they may also request refunds before June 21. Although tickets for the event can be refunded if patrons act within a 30-day window, Live Nation has received criticism from one festival-goer before the postponement was announced.

A local fan had recently called on the promoter to provide timely updates regarding the festival’s status as dozens of planned events nationwide are getting called off. That consumer had rented an RV for Faster Horses Festival and faced a non-refundable deposit on the camper that was due prior to the decision to move the event. The fan said Live Nation appears to have “no remorse” for those in situation similar situations awaiting important event announcements.