FC Cincinnati Reveals Club Seating Prices In New Stadium

FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium, which is currently under construction, shared its four premium club spaces this week.

Fans will have options to choose between 4,500 premium seats a part of the First Financial Club, the Cincinnatus Club, the Pitch View Club, and the Tunnel Club. Each club provides amenities along with the membership and pay homage to different themes in the city.

First Financial Club will serve as the most accessible premium club area with a fresh take on a beer hall but customized to a modern Cincinnati design. This club also includes a roof canopy, a private entrance, dedicated restrooms, and curated food and beverages. The Cincinnatus Club, which has been designed to promote socializing, includes the same ammenities, as well as two bars and three dining concepts.

The Pitch View Club, the only club with sightlines to the field from inside the club space, includes an exclusive outdoor veranda. It is followed by the most elite – Tunnel Club – which is the most upscale and exclusive club area with seating on the field alongside the team benches.

Those interested in premium seating can place $100 deposits on seats starting May 12 and will be accepted through June 12. The $100 will be applied to the ticket buyer’s account, going toward the full cost of their 2021 season membership. FC Cincinnati will donate $25 of each deposit to the COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund.

FC Cincinnati President Jeff Berding explained that although this is a “unique time,” the team is excited to launch the public on-sale process at the new stadium.

“We firmly believe West End Stadium will be the best soccer stadium in North America when we open next spring,” Berding said in a statement. “It’s fascinating to consider we’re closer to the opening of West End Stadium now than we are to our first-ever MLS home game last March. It’s incredible what we’ve accomplished as a club in such a short period of time, starting with our owners, staff, players, supporters and public leaders.

“We’re so proud of the Cincinnati community that has rallied around the club, made it to their own and really driven us to be ambitious as we represent the entire region. We’ve felt their passion and their optimism throughout the last two months, and we believe our fans will be impressed and excited with what’s to come in 2021 at West End Stadium.”

Amid the pandemic, the West End Stadium is still scheduled to open as planned.