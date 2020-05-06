LATEST
The fine arts are at the forefront of the ticketing market Thursday with must-see performances heading on sale. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is expected to host the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and concert pianist Seong-Jin Cho this November and December, respectively. Fans can snag tickets for both events via exclusive pre-sale tomorrow, as well as tickets to catch country star Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise in Fargo, North Dakota later this year.

The general sale category only features one event that is sure to please any pop fans. New Power Generation, the longtime backing band for the late music icon Prince, has a show lined up at New York’s Sony Hall in October.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 7, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Israel Philharmonic OrchestraNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ11/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Seong-Jin ChoNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ12/13/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Wynonna & The Big NoiseFargo Theatre, Fargo NDFargoND11/19/2020 08:00 PMETIX

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
New Power GenerationSony HallNew YorkNY10/07/2020 08:00 PMnpg
