The fine arts are at the forefront of the ticketing market Thursday with must-see performances heading on sale. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center is expected to host the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and concert pianist Seong-Jin Cho this November and December, respectively. Fans can snag tickets for both events via exclusive pre-sale tomorrow, as well as tickets to catch country star Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise in Fargo, North Dakota later this year.

The general sale category only features one event that is sure to please any pop fans. New Power Generation, the longtime backing band for the late music icon Prince, has a show lined up at New York’s Sony Hall in October.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday May 7, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Israel Philharmonic Orchestra New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 11/14/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA Seong-Jin Cho New Jersey Performing Arts Center Newark NJ 12/13/2020 03:00 PM TMUSA Wynonna & The Big Noise Fargo Theatre, Fargo ND Fargo ND 11/19/2020 08:00 PM ETIX

General Sale