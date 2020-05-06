Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel Remainder Of 2020 Tour Dates

The classic rockers of Lynyrd Skynyrd will no longer head out on the road this year due to coronavirus. The group were slated to...

The classic rockers of Lynyrd Skynyrd will no longer head out on the road this year due to coronavirus.

The group were slated to perform from July through October on their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour with special guests Eli Young Band and Travis Tritt. The tour has logged over 100 stops in the U.S., which has been on the road since 2018. However, with “too many unknown factors” of the current industry, they had to cancel the summer shows.

“It was decided after much discussion that this was the best decision for everyone, based on the information we have today,” Lynyrd Skynyrd said in a statement this week. “There are too many unknown factors and questions to be able to move forward at this point. The band also has high risk members, so the safety of the fans, band and crew are a priority. In addition, with the current economic struggles (30 million unemployed) we felt it was prudent to get the ticket refund money into the fan’s hands, that may need that ticket refund revenue, now.”

Those who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster and Live Nation will automatically receive a refund. Others must seek refunds via point of purchase.

While the shows are currently cancelled, the band said that they hope to make up the performances in 2021.

See the full list of cancelled summer dates below.

Lynyrd Skynyrd | Cancelled Tour Dates 2020

July 31 — Indianapolis, IN

August 14 — Fresno, CA

Sept 3 — Knoxville, TN

Sept 5 — Macon, GA

Sept 10 — Pikeville, KY

Sept 11 — Allentown, PA

Sept 12 — Providence, RI

Sept 18 — Ft Wayne, IN

Sept 19 — Madison, WI

Oct 2 — Reno, NV

Oct 16 — Tupelo, MS

Oct 17 — Bossier City, LA

Oct 23 — Huntsville, AL

Oct 24 — Cape Girardeau, MO