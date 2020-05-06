NFL Outlines Ticket Refund Policy Should Games Be Impacted

The NFL is planning on playing a full schedule this fall with the hopes that fans can watch in games in stadiums, but should...

The NFL is planning on playing a full schedule this fall with the hopes that fans can watch in games in stadiums, but should the current pandemic alter that plan, the league is prepared. Commissioner Roger Goodell has issued a memo across the league detailing guidelines for a ticket refund policy in the event that games are cancelled or played without fans.

The memo, which was obtained by The Associated Press, revealed baseline procedures for handling ticketing issues that covers cancelled games and/or games played without fans. Goodell wrote that all 32 teams across the league should have in place a policy that allows all ticket holders to receive cash refunds or credit their amount paid towards a future ticket purchase.

“In preparing for all elements of the 2020 season, including the schedule release, we have considered the unique circumstances facing us this year and have been clear that all of our decisions will be guided by medical and public health advice and will comply with government regulations,” Goodell wrote.

“We will be prepared to make necessary adjustments just as we have in other contexts, such as the offseason program and the draft,” he continued. “I believe the policies that clubs have in place will serve the league and all member clubs in a variety of ways and will allow us to continue preparing for the 2020 season while also protecting the interests of our fans.”

Goodell’s refund policy structure only applies for fans who purchase tickets directly through a team. For those who buy NFL tickets via secondary market, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek will offer refunds for impacted games within a 30-day window of cancellation. StubHub will only issue refunds where required by state laws.

Teams will determine the remaining specifics of their ticket policy, mirroring the MLB’s policy plans recently laid out. Certain franchises, such as the Broncos and Rams, have already addressed refund contingency plans this spring as fans and season ticket owners wonder what the 2020 season may hold.

The league is expected to release the full, 17-week schedule shortly, which features a September 10 start.