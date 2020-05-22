Great South Bay Music Festival Postponed, Lineup To Return

This year’s Great South Bay Music Festival, a staple in Long Island each summer, will not be held until 2021 due to the spread...

This year’s Great South Bay Music Festival, a staple in Long Island each summer, will not be held until 2021 due to the spread of coronavirus.

Originally, the 14th annual event was slated to take place from July 16-19 at Shorefront Park in Patchogue, however, it has been pushed back to next summer, set to run from July 15-18, 2021. The four-day festival would have featured an eclectic lineup, including a headlining performance from the blues-rock group The Tedeschi Trucks Band, as well as sets from alt-rock group Circa Survive, the jam band Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, the rockers of moe., funk’s Cory Wong, raggae’s Rebelution, and more.

The 2020 lineup is reportedly being rebooked for 2021.

“We are looking at nearly every act coming back next year and have verbal commitments from almost everybody,” founder-promoter Jim Faith told Newsday. “The Tedeschi Trucks Band is already slated for July 18. I believe 2021 will be a great year for live music. These artists are going to be out there playing hard.”

While Faith was originally planning to postpone the festival to this September, he decided that it wasn’t worth the risk, as many festivals have already postponing to 2021. As the date grew closer, he said it seemed too dangerous and he wouldn’t “want to be responsible for getting people sick.” During next year’s edition of the festival, certain alterations will be implemented to ensure everyone’s safety, with changes in restrooms and sanitization, which may change in the coming months.

This is the latest festival to be rescheduled. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.