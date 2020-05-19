Green Day’s North American Hella Mega Tour – slated to feature top rock acts Weezer and Fall Out Boy – will be postponed to...

The stadium tour was slated to kick-off on July 17 in Seattle, followed by gigs in San Diego, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto, hitting iconic venues like Boston’s Fenway Park, Citi Field in New York, Hersheypark Stadium, and Globe Life Field in Arlington before wrapping-up in Philadelphia on August 29. The Interrupters were also slated to open the show. However, due to coronavirus concerns, the trek will be postponed to 2021.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year,” Green Day revealed in a statement on social media this morning.

While postponed dates have not been announced at this time, the band said that the shows will be rescheduled to the same venues and tickets will be honored at the new dates. However, all ticketholders will be emailed shortly with information regarding all refund options.

Previously, the group announced the postponement of their European dates, which would have stopped in cities across the U.K. and Europe this June. At the time, the bands said in a joint statement that though “there’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing live shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been excited for,” the current health crisis takes precedence.

When the world tour was first announced late last year, rock fans across the globe were sent into a frenzy. Not only would Green Day be touring alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy, but all three bands dropped singles ahead of new albums. Green Day returned with Father Of All… this February, their first release since 2016’s Revolution Radio, while Weezer announced news of Van Weezer, dropping next summer. While Fall Out Boy had just released Mania early last year, the group revealed the compilation LP Believers Never Die (Volume Two).

See the affected North American dates below.

Green Day, Weezer, & Fall Out Boy | 2020 Dates – TO BE RESCHEDULED

July 17 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

July 21 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

July 24 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

July 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

July 28 — Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

July 31 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

August 01 — Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

August 05 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 06 — Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

August 08 — Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park

August 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

August 13 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

August 15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

August 16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 19 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 21 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

August 22 — New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

August 27 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park