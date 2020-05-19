Green Day Reschedule Hella Mega Tour For 2021
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 19, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
Green Day’s North American Hella Mega Tour – slated to feature top rock acts Weezer and Fall Out Boy – will be postponed to next summer.
The stadium tour was slated to kick-off on July 17 in Seattle, followed by gigs in San Diego, Miami, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto, hitting iconic venues like Boston’s Fenway Park, Citi Field in New York, Hersheypark Stadium, and Globe Life Field in Arlington before wrapping-up in Philadelphia on August 29. The Interrupters were also slated to open the show. However, due to coronavirus concerns, the trek will be postponed to 2021.
“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority so we’ve officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the Hella Mega tour until next year,” Green Day revealed in a statement on social media this morning.
While postponed dates have not been announced at this time, the band said that the shows will be rescheduled to the same venues and tickets will be honored at the new dates. However, all ticketholders will be emailed shortly with information regarding all refund options.
Previously, the group announced the postponement of their European dates, which would have stopped in cities across the U.K. and Europe this June. At the time, the bands said in a joint statement that though “there’s nothing that makes our bands happier than playing live shows, and maybe no other tour that we’ve all been excited for,” the current health crisis takes precedence.
When the world tour was first announced late last year, rock fans across the globe were sent into a frenzy. Not only would Green Day be touring alongside Weezer and Fall Out Boy, but all three bands dropped singles ahead of new albums. Green Day returned with Father Of All… this February, their first release since 2016’s Revolution Radio, while Weezer announced news of Van Weezer, dropping next summer. While Fall Out Boy had just released Mania early last year, the group revealed the compilation LP Believers Never Die (Volume Two).
See the affected North American dates below.
Green Day, Weezer, & Fall Out Boy | 2020 Dates – TO BE RESCHEDULED
July 17 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
July 21 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
July 24 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
July 25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
July 28 — Commerce City, CO @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park
July 31 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field
August 01 — Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
August 05 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
August 06 — Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
August 08 — Atlanta, GA @ SunTrust Park
August 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field
August 13 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
August 15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park
August 16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
August 19 — Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park
August 21 — Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
August 22 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
August 24 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
August 27 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
August 29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.