Halsey Announces Postponement Of Manic Tour
Popstar Halsey was set to hit stadiums this summer to support her new record Manic, however, now fans will have to wait until 2021 to catch the “Without Me” singer onstage.
The Manic World Tour kicked-off in February and March, hitting arenas across Europe and the U.K. She was set to cross North America throughout the summer months – hitting venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, and Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills – however, due to coronavirus, those gigs have been pushed back a year.
“As I’m sure many of you predicted, we are unfortunately going to have to reschedule the upcoming 2020 summer tour,” Halsey said in a statement this week. “There’s nothing more important to me than the safety and health of my fans. We’re excited to announce summer 2021 dates with the same venues.”
Ticketholders should hang onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new show date. Those looking for refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.
“Thank you for understanding,” she continued. “Touring is my favorite thing in the world and I can’t wait to see you again soon.”
Manic, Halsey’s third studio album, dropped this past January via Capitol. The LP features smash-hits like “Graveyard,” “Without Me,” and “Clementine,” following her sophomore record, hopeless fountain kingdom and her 2015 debut Badlands.
See the rescheduled dates below.
Halsey | Manic North American Tour – Rescheduled 2021 Dates
06/01/21 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
06/03/21 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
06/05/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/12/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
06/15/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/16/21 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/18/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/19/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/23/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/25/21 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/26/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/29/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
07/03/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/11/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/13/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/14/21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/16/21 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/17/21 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/20/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/22/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/24/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/26/21 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/27/21 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/29/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/31/21 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
