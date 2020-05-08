Popstar Halsey was set to hit stadiums this summer to support her new record Manic, however, now fans will have to wait until 2021...

Popstar Halsey was set to hit stadiums this summer to support her new record Manic, however, now fans will have to wait until 2021 to catch the “Without Me” singer onstage.

The Manic World Tour kicked-off in February and March, hitting arenas across Europe and the U.K. She was set to cross North America throughout the summer months – hitting venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater, and Forest Hills Stadium in Forest Hills – however, due to coronavirus, those gigs have been pushed back a year.

“As I’m sure many of you predicted, we are unfortunately going to have to reschedule the upcoming 2020 summer tour,” Halsey said in a statement this week. “There’s nothing more important to me than the safety and health of my fans. We’re excited to announce summer 2021 dates with the same venues.”

Ticketholders should hang onto their tickets, as they will be honored at the new show date. Those looking for refunds should reach out to their point of purchase.

“Thank you for understanding,” she continued. “Touring is my favorite thing in the world and I can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Manic, Halsey’s third studio album, dropped this past January via Capitol. The LP features smash-hits like “Graveyard,” “Without Me,” and “Clementine,” following her sophomore record, hopeless fountain kingdom and her 2015 debut Badlands.

See the rescheduled dates below.

Halsey | Manic North American Tour – Rescheduled 2021 Dates

06/01/21 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

06/03/21 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

06/05/21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/09/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

06/10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/12/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

06/15/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/16/21 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/18/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/19/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/23/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/25/21 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/26/21 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/29/21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/01/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

07/03/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/13/21 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/14/21 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/16/21 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/17/21 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/20/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

07/22/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/24/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/26/21 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/27/21 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/29/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/31/21 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre