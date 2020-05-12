Although this year’s edition of Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival has been cancelled, organizers plan to hold a virtual version of the festival online. Dubbed...

Dubbed “Hang From Home,” the online edition will take place this weekend from May 15-17. The online stream will be presented by Hangout Music Festival, 92.1 ZEW, and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, with performances from Trey Anastasio Band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gary Clark Jr., Gov’t Mule, The Revivalists, The Black Keys, and Dave Matthews Band, among others.

Other acts including pop’s Billie Eilish, indie-rock groups The 1975, Cage The Elephant, and Foster The People, and alt-rock’s The Killers and Panic! At The Disco are slated to take the stage, as well as rap-rock duo Twenty One Pilots and punk group The Flaming Lips. Performances will begin at 1 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. EST on Friday, followed by sets on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stream the event via Hangout’s social media channels.

Hangout’s 2020 event was called-off last month by organizers after monitoring the situation for weeks.

“After our fastest sellout ever, and what was shaping up to be a banner year on the beach, we are gutted that this is the outcome for all of you, but agree that this is the right decision for the health and safety of everyone involved,” organizers said. “We kindly ask for your patience as we explore all options for a rescheduled festival. Given the rapidly changing landscape of the pandemic, we want to make the right call and need a little more time.”

Later in the month, organizers revealed that the fest – originally slated to run from May 15 to 17, will now take place from May 21-13, 2021. Since fans enjoyed the lineup so much, organizers said that “we will work really hard to bring as much of it back next year as possible (with some new goodies added of course).”