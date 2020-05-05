Jaguars Share New Season Ticket Plan Ahead Of NFL Schedule Release

Like most, the Jacksonville Jaguars are finding ways to adapt to a new normal brought on by the coronavirus. The team revealed a new...

The Jaguars’ “Back To Football Flex Plan” offers season ticket owners a range of options to suit their needs amid the pandemic. Highlights of the plan include extended renewal and payment deadlines, monthly payment plans, a two-year package that allows a deferral on the first year payment and refunds on memberships prior to the start of the season. Additionally, the team says that existing season ticket holders facing a “COVID-19 medical hardship” are eligible for taking this year off with no direct effects on their membership.

“Our ticket sales and service team members, along with others in the organization, have spent the last few weeks checking in with all of our season ticket members,” shared Jaguars President Mark Lamping in a statement. “The most common emotion we’ve sensed is one of cautious optimism. Everyone is eager to get back to football and their own game day traditions, but we understand that the unknown has made it difficult for many of our season ticket members to commit. We hope these new options give our fans both flexibility and peace of mind that the Jaguars family is here for them now and always.”

In addition to the new plan details, season ticket owners now have two more games available on the Jaguars home slate in 2020. The NFL schedule will be released this week, though the league has already confirmed that international games will not be played. Jaguars season ticket holders threatened to cancel when it was announced that their 2020 package would only cover six home games since the team was confirmed to play back-to-back weeks at London’s Wembley Stadium. Those bouts will now take place in Jacksonville and fans are fired up to get back in the stadium.

“Ahead of last month’s NFL Draft, we saw an encouraging uptick in season ticket renewals,” revealed Chad Johnson, Jaguars senior VP of sales and service and chief content officer. “That tells us our fans are ready to come back, reunite with fellow fans and rally as a community around Jaguars football – and with the return of two home games to TIAA Bank Field, they’ll have even more opportunities to do so. With meaningful changes to our 2020 ticket policy, we’re doing everything we can to make game day possible for all of our fans, regardless of circumstances.”

The NFL has shared its intent to play with fan in attendance and ability to modify protocols if necessary. There is no official word from the league on certain measures that would be taken at games, though the Miami Dolphins recently shared their plan to keep fans safe in the stadium, including organized calls for entry and exit, concession pick-up service and limited capacity.