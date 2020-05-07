Lee Brice, Celtic Thunder Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Country crooner Lee Brice is among the top names releasing tickets Friday, May 8. The “I Don’t Dance” singer only has one gig on the listings, but he represents the lone pre-sale opportunity available Friday. Brice will headline Virginia’s Innsbrook After Hours this September, which fans can snag tickets for on pre-sale and general sale.
Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder is also among the listings. The group will bring their Ireland Tour to Minneapolis later this year and aren’t the only act celebrating their culture on the road. Also on sale is Dublin Irish Dance, which will headline New Jersey’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in March 2021. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is also represented.
See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.
*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.
Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.
Tickets On Sale — Friday May 8, 2020
Pre-sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Lee Brice
|Innsbrook After Hours
|Glen Allen
|VA
|09/12/2020 06:00 PM
|ETIX
General Sale
|Event
|Venue
|City
|State
|Event Date
|Lister
|Andrew Santino
|The Wilbur
|Boston
|MA
|10/17/2020 07:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Celtic Thunder: Ireland
|State Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|11/27/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Doug Stanhope
|The Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
|Mashantucket
|CT
|08/22/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Dublin Irish Dance
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|NJ
|03/11/2021 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|Giovannie & The Hired Guns
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|08/28/2020 08:30 PM
|ETIX
|Homecoming
|Smale Riverfront Park
|Cincinnati
|OH
|05/09/2020 11:59 PM
|OTHER
|Israel Philharmonic Orchestra
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|NJ
|11/14/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Junes Dancers Dance Revue
|Heymann Performing Arts Center
|Lafayette
|LA
|06/02/2020 06:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Keb’ Mo’
|Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
|Clearwater
|FL
|12/13/2020 07:30 PM
|OTHER
|Kolby Cooper
|Diamond Ballroom
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|07/17/2020 08:30 PM
|ETIX
|Lee Brice
|Innsbrook After Hours
|Glen Allen
|VA
|09/12/2020 06:00 PM
|ETIX
|Mariinsky Orchestra
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|NJ
|01/30/2021 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Paddington Gets in a Jam
|Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
|Red Bank
|NJ
|02/28/2021 01:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band
|Global Event Center at WinStar World Casino and Resort
|Thackerville
|OK
|10/16/2020 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Seong-Jin Cho
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|NJ
|12/13/2020 03:00 PM
|TMUSA
|Shaky Boots Festival
|Central Park
|Atlanta
|GA
|05/09/2020 10:00 PM
|OTHER
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/15/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/16/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/17/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/18/2020 08:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/18/2020 02:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/19/2020 06:30 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/19/2020 01:00 PM
|Touring
|Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis
|MN
|07/14/2020 07:30 PM
|Touring
|The Mccartney Years Concert Experience
|Genesee Theatre
|Waukegan
|IL
|11/12/2020 07:30 PM
|TMUSA
|The Philadelphia Orchestra
|New Jersey Performing Arts Center
|Newark
|NJ
|04/09/2021 08:00 PM
|TMUSA
|The SteelDrivers
|Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
|Clearwater
|FL
|08/28/2020 08:00 PM
|OTHER
|Welcome to Rockville
|Daytona International Speedway
|Daytona Beach
|FL
|05/10/2020 11:00 PM
|OTHER
|Wynonna & The Big Noise
|Fargo Theatre, Fargo ND
|Fargo
|ND
|11/19/2020 08:00 PM
|ETIX
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.