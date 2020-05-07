Lee Brice, Celtic Thunder Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

Country crooner Lee Brice is among the top names releasing tickets Friday, May 8. The “I Don’t Dance” singer only has one gig on...

Country crooner Lee Brice is among the top names releasing tickets Friday, May 8. The “I Don’t Dance” singer only has one gig on the listings, but he represents the lone pre-sale opportunity available Friday. Brice will headline Virginia’s Innsbrook After Hours this September, which fans can snag tickets for on pre-sale and general sale.

Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder is also among the listings. The group will bring their Ireland Tour to Minneapolis later this year and aren’t the only act celebrating their culture on the road. Also on sale is Dublin Irish Dance, which will headline New Jersey’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in March 2021. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is also represented.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday May 8, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Lee Brice Innsbrook After Hours Glen Allen VA 09/12/2020 06:00 PM ETIX

General Sale