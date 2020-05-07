Lee Brice, Celtic Thunder Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

LATEST
Country crooner Lee Brice is among the top names releasing tickets Friday, May 8. The “I Don’t Dance” singer only has one gig on the listings, but he represents the lone pre-sale opportunity available Friday. Brice will headline Virginia’s Innsbrook After Hours this September, which fans can snag tickets for on pre-sale and general sale.

Irish vocal group Celtic Thunder is also among the listings. The group will bring their Ireland Tour to Minneapolis later this year and aren’t the only act celebrating their culture on the road. Also on sale is Dublin Irish Dance, which will headline New Jersey’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in March 2021. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is also represented.

Tickets On Sale — Friday May 8, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Lee BriceInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA09/12/2020 06:00 PMETIX

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Andrew SantinoThe WilburBostonMA10/17/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Celtic ThunderState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Celtic Thunder: IrelandState TheatreMinneapolisMN11/27/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
Doug StanhopeThe Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort CasinoMashantucketCT08/22/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Dublin Irish DanceHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ03/11/2021 07:30 PMTMUSA
Giovannie & The Hired GunsDiamond BallroomOklahoma CityOK08/28/2020 08:30 PMETIX
HomecomingSmale Riverfront ParkCincinnatiOH05/09/2020 11:59 PMOTHER
Israel Philharmonic OrchestraNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ11/14/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Junes Dancers Dance RevueHeymann Performing Arts CenterLafayetteLA06/02/2020 06:00 PMTMUSA
Keb’ Mo’Bilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwaterFL12/13/2020 07:30 PMOTHER
Kolby CooperDiamond BallroomOklahoma CityOK07/17/2020 08:30 PMETIX
Lee BriceInnsbrook After HoursGlen AllenVA09/12/2020 06:00 PMETIX
Mariinsky OrchestraNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ01/30/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
Paddington Gets in a JamHackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie CenterRed BankNJ02/28/2021 01:00 PMTMUSA
Ringo Starr and His All Starr BandGlobal Event Center at WinStar World Casino and ResortThackervilleOK10/16/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA
Seong-Jin ChoNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ12/13/2020 03:00 PMTMUSA
Shaky Boots FestivalCentral ParkAtlantaGA05/09/2020 10:00 PMOTHER
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/15/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/18/2020 02:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 06:30 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/19/2020 01:00 PMTouring
Summer: The Donna Summer MusicalOrpheum TheatreMinneapolisMN07/14/2020 07:30 PMTouring
The Mccartney Years Concert ExperienceGenesee TheatreWaukeganIL11/12/2020 07:30 PMTMUSA
The Philadelphia OrchestraNew Jersey Performing Arts CenterNewarkNJ04/09/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA
The SteelDriversBilheimer Capitol TheatreClearwaterFL08/28/2020 08:00 PMOTHER
Welcome to RockvilleDaytona International SpeedwayDaytona BeachFL05/10/2020 11:00 PMOTHER
Wynonna & The Big NoiseFargo Theatre, Fargo NDFargoND11/19/2020 08:00 PMETIX
