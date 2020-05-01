Lollapalooza Streaming Archived Sets As Organizers Mull 2020 Status

While organizers are still unsure about holding the annual event this summer, Lollapalooza is keeping the spirit of the festival alive with some live...

While organizers are still unsure about holding the annual event this summer, Lollapalooza is keeping the spirit of the festival alive with some live music.

Organizers announced that they will begin streaming past performances from its 29-year history, sharing two weekly streams. Last night, the fest shared its premiere of Lolla From the Vault, which featured the Strokes’ 2010 headlining set in Grant Park. This Sunday, they’ll share the EDM-focused Perry’s Power Hour stream, where fans can relive the pyrotechnic set from Alesso last year.

Lolla From the Vault will stream every Thursday at 7 p.m. on Lollapalooza’s YouTube Page, taking fans back to some of the best shows at the festival, followed by Perry’s Power Hour every Sunday at 7 p.m., bringing festivalgoers straight to the pit.

Currently, Lollapalooza’s 2020 fate is unknown. Typically, the festival shares its lineup in late March, however, amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers decided to hold-off on the announcement. During a press conference earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfood said the city will provide an update “shortly”on the status of the festival. Previously, organizers said they’d have a decision by late-May.

Lollapalooza is slated to take place from July 30 to August 2. It wouldn’t be surprising if the festival cancelled or postponed to the fall, as hundreds of large-scale festivals across the country have been effected by the current health situation. At this time, it’s unknown if 100,000 fans will be able to gather this summer.

See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus here.