Maren Morris Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Maren Morris is making fans RSVP to new tour dates. The singer announced Thursday that her latest outing, dubbed RSVP: The Tour, will not take place as planned this year but instead launch next spring due to the coronavirus.

Morris shared on social media a heartfelt post that had her “in tears writing” the announcement, but assured fans that all rescheduled dates will take place in the same venues and previously purchased tickets will be honored.

“These months have been a rolling wave of uncertainty, hope & reality,” she wrote. “Let’s do this at the right time when we can all be together again. Safe, connected and awake to that fact that live music, as a fan or the one on stage, is even more precious now. Thank you for understanding. Love you.”

The Grammy-winner announced the outing earlier this year. She initially planned to open the trek June 5 in Boston and perform intermittent dates through October but is now set to launch the tour April 30, 2021 and stay on the road consistently for two months before wrapping with a September 6 gig at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Prior to the pandemic, the “Bones” hitmaker gave her last public performance at the Houston Rodeo before its abrupt cancellation. Weeks later, she gave birth to son Hayes, her first child with husband and fellow country artist Ryan Hurd.

See the full list of rescheduled dates and cities below.

Maren Morris Rescheduled Tour Dates – RSVP: The Tour 2021

April 30 — Alpharetta, GA

May 1 — Tuscaloosa, AL

May 6 — Raleigh, NC

May 7 — Charlotte, NC

May 8 — Charlottesville, VA

May 14 — Jacksonville, FL

May 15 — Boca Raton, FL

TBD — Montreal, QC

June 5 — Rogers, AR

June 18 — Sterling Heights, MI

June 19 — Grand Rapids, MI

June 24 — Columbia, MD

June 25 — Boston, MA

June 26 — Gilford, NH

July 9 — Indianapolis, IN

July 10 — Cleveland, OH

July 16 — Kansas City, MO

July 23 — San Diego, CA

July 24 — Los Angeles, CA

July 30 — Abbotsford, BC

July 31 — Portland, OR

September 6 — Morrison, CO