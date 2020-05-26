Minor League Ballpark Open For Overnight Guests On Airbnb

Baseball fans have been deprived of the ballpark due to the coronavirus pandemic. But one minor league stadium is allowing fans a one-of-a-kind experience...

Florida’s Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium has taken on a new life as a vacation rental on Airbnb. For $1,500 a night, up to 10 guests can enjoy the park after-hours. The stadium’s rental listing is touted as “the ultimate baseball experience” that provides guests full access to its furnished clubhouse, 10-bed room, batting cages, and of course, the baseball diamond.

“Over the past eight seasons, Blue Wahoos Stadium has established itself as one of America’s premier minor league facilities,” reads the listing. “A three-time recipient of the Southern League Ballpark of the Year award and the reigning Best View in Double-A, the ballpark experience at the stadium consistently receives industry-leading fan satisfaction and net promoter scores while offering breathtaking ocean views, award-winning food, and unparalleled customer service.”

There's live baseball at America's coolest AirBnB today. Live, glorious, beautiful baseball. pic.twitter.com/PqYp77y1AC — Pensacola Blue Wahoos (@BlueWahoosBBall) May 23, 2020

Those who rent out the stadium – which is home to the Minnesota Twins’ AA affiliate – will receive a full stadium tour upon their arrival. A staff member will be stationed throughout the park during each stay for security purposes and to answer any questions. Add-on packages, including food, beverage and merchandise can also be purchased per rental.

News of the stadium’s rental has proven popular, as it appears fully booked at the time of this writing.