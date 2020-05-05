Missouri Governor Approves Return Of Concerts, Live Events

The music industry is essentially halted, however, Missouri Governor Mike Parson decided to allow live music events to return to the state. Although the...

The music industry is essentially halted, however, Missouri Governor Mike Parson decided to allow live music events to return to the state.

Although the mayors of cities across Missouri are refusing to lift stay-at-home orders, including St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield, Parson is laying out a plan to reopen the economy, which includes the return of live music, Billboard reports. As a part of the reopening, concert venues must moderate concert seating to be spaced out, in order to follow social distancing requirements. This will allow concertgoers to remain six feet apart.

While venues will be able to host concerts, many artists and promoters have already postponed upcoming concerts for the time being. Some tours have been pushed to the fall months, while others will not even take place until next year.

A new opinion poll, reported by Reuters/Ipsos, shows that fewer than half of Americans plan to attend sporting events, concerts, movies, and amusements parks when they reopen to the public without a proven coronavirus vaccine. Additionally, 55% of Americans said movies, theaters, or concerts should not return until a vaccine is available, and four in 10 said they would be willing to wait for a vaccine, even if that meant staying away from live events for a year.