MLS Cancels 2020 All-Star Game, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup

The 2020 MLS All-Star Game has been cancelled along with the scheduled Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup, Major League Soccer announced this week.

“The decisions were taken in order to provide as many available dates as possible for the remainder of the MLS season, which has been suspended since March 12 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” reads a statement from the league.

Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles was set to be the site of the MLS All-Star Game, while the Seattle Sounders were to host the Campeones Cup, which pits the MLS Cup champion against the winners of Liga MX Campeón de Campeones. Both the MLS and Liga MX made the joint decision to cancel the second-annual Leagues Cup as well with the intention to return next year.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game had not yet gone on sale, though the All-Star Skills Challenge had previously released tickets which fans will receive refunds for. Officials revealed that the All-Star Game is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles next summer while further details are forthcoming.

Major League Soccer was only two weeks into its season when operations were suspended in March. Officials are reportedly exploring the possibility of resuming competition behind closed doors in the hub city of Orlando, though no definitive course of action has been revealed.