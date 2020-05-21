Mark Cuban Discusses How Fans Can Return To NBA Games

Mark Cuban has offered his take on where the suspended NBA season can go from here and previewed scenarios in which games can return...

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, the Dallas Mavericks owner was asked whether fans can return to games on the basis that they pass a temperature screening and wear a face mask in the arena, in addition to rolling out diagnostic testing for arena staff and NBA personnel.

“I’m not as big a fan of the temperature check because if you just eat three quick extra-strength Tylenol, you can beat those tests. But we’re getting to that point, Sean, where we’re going to be able to do some testing and hopefully be able to play games,” he told Hannity. “I don’t think we are ready for fans yet but let us take that first step.”

Cuban did note that games can be played outside as it is a safer alternative to an arena where the virus could be contained. When the league is eventually ready to welcome fans back into games, the businessman claimed that families and groups won’t need to be seated apart from each other, so long as they share the same household for periods of quarantine.

“When we get to where we can have fans, we can quarantine group people … but we have to take our first steps first to make sure all the plans that we have are effectively safe,” Cuban said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and league executives continue to explore ways in which the halted season might resume. Recent reports suggest that there is growing optimism among officials to pick competition back up should there be efficient ways to both test and monitor players and personnel that may become infected. The league is said to be eyeing Orlando’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex as a central hub to resume the season.