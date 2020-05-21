Nickelback Call Off Anniversary Tour Amid Pandemic

The rockers of Nickelback were set to head out on an anniversary tour this summer, honoring their smash-hit record All The Right Reasons. However,...

The rockers of Nickelback were set to head out on an anniversary tour this summer, honoring their smash-hit record All The Right Reasons. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the group had to call-off the trek.

“While we all hoped for a different outcome, we regrettably cannot move forward and must cancel the All The Right Reasons Tour this summer,” Nickelback said in a statement this week. “So many have been affected by this and that is not something we take for granted. The right thing to do is ensure that our fans have access to refund options during these challenging times.”

The outing was set to kick-off on June 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by shows in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Spokane, and Albuquerque, hitting outdoor venues like Chula Vista’s Credit Union Amphitheater, Hartford’s XFINITY Theater, and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel before wrapping- up at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Stone Temple Pilots , Switchfoot, Tyler Bryant, and The Shakedown would have provided support.

Nickelback noted that they would like to send the opening acts, as well as their respective teams, “gratitude and best wishes for being incredibly patient and supportive,” noting that they “hope to see you all back on the road soon and wish you continued success.”

“We will keep you posted as soon as we have an idea on when we can get back out on the road and play for you again,” Nickelback continued. “We look forward to that day more than we could ever put into words. Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support. In the meantime, please stay safe and well.”

All The Right Reasons, which debuted in 2005, went on to become a staple record in the rock community, topping charts with a total of seven singles: “Photograph,” “Savin’ Me,” “Far Away,” “Rockstar,” “Animals,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Side of a Bullet.” During the tour, Nickelback would have performed the album front-to-back. It’s unknown at this time if the group will still tour to celebrate the album’s anniversary next year.

See the cancelled dates below.

Nickelback | All The Right Reasons Anniversary Tour 2020 – CANCELLED

June 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

June 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 3 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 5 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

July 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 8 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 9 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Aug. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground

Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Aug. 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 4 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 12 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Sept. 18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sept. 19 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre