Nickelback Call Off Anniversary Tour Amid Pandemic
The rockers of Nickelback were set to head out on an anniversary tour this summer, honoring their smash-hit record All The Right Reasons. However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, the group had to call-off the trek.
“While we all hoped for a different outcome, we regrettably cannot move forward and must cancel the All The Right Reasons Tour this summer,” Nickelback said in a statement this week. “So many have been affected by this and that is not something we take for granted. The right thing to do is ensure that our fans have access to refund options during these challenging times.”
The outing was set to kick-off on June 19 in Raleigh, North Carolina, followed by shows in Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Spokane, and Albuquerque, hitting outdoor venues like Chula Vista’s Credit Union Amphitheater, Hartford’s XFINITY Theater, and the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel before wrapping- up at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. Stone Temple Pilots , Switchfoot, Tyler Bryant, and The Shakedown would have provided support.
Nickelback noted that they would like to send the opening acts, as well as their respective teams, “gratitude and best wishes for being incredibly patient and supportive,” noting that they “hope to see you all back on the road soon and wish you continued success.”
“We will keep you posted as soon as we have an idea on when we can get back out on the road and play for you again,” Nickelback continued. “We look forward to that day more than we could ever put into words. Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support. In the meantime, please stay safe and well.”
All The Right Reasons, which debuted in 2005, went on to become a staple record in the rock community, topping charts with a total of seven singles: “Photograph,” “Savin’ Me,” “Far Away,” “Rockstar,” “Animals,” “If Everyone Cared,” and “Side of a Bullet.” During the tour, Nickelback would have performed the album front-to-back. It’s unknown at this time if the group will still tour to celebrate the album’s anniversary next year.
See the cancelled dates below.
Nickelback | All The Right Reasons Anniversary Tour 2020 – CANCELLED
June 19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
June 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 3 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 5 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 8 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
July 11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 1 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 6 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 8 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 9 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug. 15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground
Aug. 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Aug. 19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Aug. 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 4 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 12 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sept. 15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Sept. 18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Sept. 19 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 29 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Oct. 2 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 3 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
