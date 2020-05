Pittsburgh Steelers, Stage Productions Headline Friday Tickets On Sale

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for the 2020 NFL season and on Friday, fans will have the chance to grab tickets for their...

The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for the 2020 NFL season and on Friday, fans will have the chance to grab tickets for their slate of home games at Heinz Field. Tickets for all eight of the Steelers regular season home games plus two preseason bouts will be available to the general public tomorrow as one of the most high-profile events on the listings.

Stage productions were equally prevalent on both the pre-sale and general sale categories. The former is dominated by Broadway favorite Wicked, which is slated to visit performance halls in Edmonton and Calgary, Canada. Only two other events are available for pre-sale, both of which are set to visit Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre in early 2021. Steel Magnolias in Illinois makes up a majority of the general sale listing.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Friday May 22, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Little River Band with Special Guest Lords of 52nd Street Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL 03/06/2021 08:00 PM OTHER The Temptations and The Four Tops Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL 01/22/2021 08:00 PM OTHER Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/13/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/14/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/15/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/16/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/13/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/15/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/16/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/17/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/18/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/19/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/20/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/21/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/22/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/21/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/22/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/30/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/31/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/01/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/02/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/30/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/01/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/02/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/04/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/05/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/06/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/07/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/08/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/09/2020 07:30 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/08/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 08/09/2020 02:00 PM Touring Wicked Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Edmonton AB 08/12/2020 08:00 PM Touring Wicked Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium Calgary AB 07/29/2020 08:00 PM Touring

General Sale