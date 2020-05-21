James Taylor 2021 Tour Tops Wednesday Best-Sellers
James Taylor and Jackson Browne have pushed back their co-headlining tour to next summer, but fans appear eager to catch the duo on their new dates. Taylor and Browne’s gig at the PNC Bank Arts Center – rescheduled for July 7, 2021 – was propelled to the top of Wednesday’s best-selling events list, per Ticket Club sales data. A number of other concerts followed suit, including shows from Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Motley Crue and New Kids on the Block.
The NFL continued to be a hot seller, particularly home games for the Packers, Broncos, Buccaneers and Cowboys. Additionally, the 2021 CMA Music Festival landed the No. 6 spot making it the only festival on the list. Touring productions of Hamilton and Wicked throughout the country were among the top-sellers as well.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 20, 2020
- James Taylor & Jackson Browne (July 7, 2021 @ PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ)
- Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & Ray Fulcher (November 7, 2020 @ Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons (October 5, 2020 @ Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI)
- Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins (October 18, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers (September 20, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Wicked (April 21, 2021 @ Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX)
- Morgan Wallen, Jon Langston & Ashland Craft (October 17, 2020 @ Grayson Stadium – Savannah, GA)
- Garth Brooks (June 27, 2020 @ Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH)
- NFL Preseason: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys (August 16, 2020 @ SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA)
- Chris Stapleton (October 30, 2021 @ Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- NASCAR Cup Series: Championship Race (November 8, 2020 @ Phoenix Raceway – Avondale, AZ)
- 2020 Professional Bull Riders World Finals – Sunday (November 8, 2020 @ T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV)
- New Kids On The Block (September 19, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 15, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Hamilton (Postponed from October 9, 2020 @ Orpheum Theatre – Minneapolis, MN)
- Wicked (November 20, 2020 @ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC)
- Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (June 23, 2020 @ Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints (November 8, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
