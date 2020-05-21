James Taylor 2021 Tour Tops Wednesday Best-Sellers

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have pushed back their co-headlining tour to next summer, but fans appear eager to catch the duo on their...

James Taylor and Jackson Browne have pushed back their co-headlining tour to next summer, but fans appear eager to catch the duo on their new dates. Taylor and Browne’s gig at the PNC Bank Arts Center – rescheduled for July 7, 2021 – was propelled to the top of Wednesday’s best-selling events list, per Ticket Club sales data. A number of other concerts followed suit, including shows from Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton, Motley Crue and New Kids on the Block.

The NFL continued to be a hot seller, particularly home games for the Packers, Broncos, Buccaneers and Cowboys. Additionally, the 2021 CMA Music Festival landed the No. 6 spot making it the only festival on the list. Touring productions of Hamilton and Wicked throughout the country were among the top-sellers as well.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 20, 2020