Bret Michaels In Favor Of Playing Shows Safely As Tour Remains A Go

Motley Crue’s tour with Poison, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts is still slated to go on as planned, despite fans’ safety concerns. Poison Bret Michaels shared his opinion on the tour, noting that he’d still be willing to play shows – as long as fans will be safe.

The Poison frontman spoke to TMZ, explaining that he’s seen clips from the first “socially distant” indoor concert, and he believes that Poison would be able to do the same, as long as certain safety protocols are in place. The concert he is referring to – which was headlined by country artist Travis McCready – took place this past Monday in Arkansas, marking the first concert in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the show, concertgoers were wearing masks and temperature screenings were implemented before fans were allowed to enter the venue.

Michaels said that he takes this virus “very serious,” as he is immunocompromised himself, explaining that he’d be down to perform again, as long as it is “healthy and safe” for all of the bands, promoters, crew, food service, and other venue employees.

“I think putting a concert on for people is great, if people were going to respect it,” Michaels said. “The minute I know it’s a go and we can do this and it’s safe and responsible, I’m there. I’ll backpack to the place, I don’t care. I’m ready to go.”

When concerts do return, he said certain protocols will be necessary, including social distancing inside the venue with seats separated. Although this isn’t typical for a normal rock show, he said that fans and artists will have to “find a balance and compromise.” While he’d like nothing more than to see fans packed together up against the barrier, it’s important to be as “responsible as we can” until the industry can return to an “old, new normal.”

Currently, The Stadium Tour is slated to kick-off on June 18 in Jacksonville. Motley Crue said they would provide an official announcement regarding the tour on June 1.