FC Cincinnati Lets Fans Vote On Future Stadium Design

FC Cincinnati is gearing up to play next season at their new stadium, and in honor of their supporters, the team is letting its...

FC Cincinnati is gearing up to play next season at their new stadium, and in honor of their supporters, the team is letting its fans vote on the future stadium design.

The West End Stadium will be revealed in 2021, but the club is giving fans the option to vote on their favorite final bowl seating design. Fans can choose from a group of four patterns designed by architect Populous through May 22 at fccincinnati.com/seatingdesign. The winning design will be chosen on Wednesday, May 27, and fans who successfully register to vote will be entered into a random drawing to win two tickets to FC Cincinnati’s first game at the West End Stadium in 2021.

“From the first days of FC Cincinnati, our supporters and fans have been a key part of the organic growth of our club,” FC Cincinnati president Jeff Berding said in a statement. “Given the enthusiasm and leadership in helping us build FCC, we wanted to include our fans and our city in this fun decision. Images from inside stadiums are iconic and easily recognizable, and so it’s very special to us that our fans will help make this decision that will represent our club for many years to come.”

Berding went on to note that fans can choose between “four great options – all of which would look fantastic inside West End Stadium.”

Although thousands of businesses are closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the team said that the construction of the stadium is considered “essential,” and will go on as planned. At this point, there are no scheduled issues, meaning the stadium will open on time. The stadium, worth $250 million, just began the installation of horizontal trusses to support its 360-degree canopy roof.

The club also released its new club seating prices for the First Financial Club, the Cincinnatus Club, the Pitch View Club, and the Tunnel Club – each paying homage to different themes in the city with varying amenities.