Raiders, Buccaneers Lead Thursday Best-Selling Events List

NFL games continue to be hot sellers and Thursday was no different. According to Ticket Club sales data, the Los Angeles Rams season opener at home against the Cowboys nabbed the top spot on the best-seller list while a December Dolphins-Chiefs clash followed closely behind at No. 2. However, it was the Las Vegas Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers that made up most of the list. The Raiders were scattered throughout the top 20 list with four spots, while the Bucs earned three ranks.

The Cowboys, Falcons, Saints and Titans were among the day’s top sellers for upcoming home games this season. Limited concerts made the list, including the Backstreet Boys in Florida and Harry Styles in San Antonio. Hamilton also appeared for a performance in Boston next summer.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 14, 2020