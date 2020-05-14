The Chainsmokers To Host Virtual SiriusXM DisDance Festival

EDM duo The Chainsmokers will host the first-ever virtual DisDance Festival this month via SiriusXM. The virtual event will take place over three-days starting...

EDM duo The Chainsmokers will host the first-ever virtual DisDance Festival this month via SiriusXM.

The virtual event will take place over three-days starting on Friday, May 22 and running through Sunday, May 24 on SiriusXM’s BPM channel. Throughout the show, fans can listen to DJ sets from EDM stars, streaming straight from the artists’ homes. The Chainsmokers, who are currently on a musical hiatus, will host.

EDM stars set to headline the event include Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Kygo, and Calvin Harris of Love Regenerator, as well as Major Lazor, Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, and Tiesto. Other acts, like Krewella, Gryffin, Above & Beyond, and Nicky Romero, will perform throughout the weekend.

Throughout the show, SiriusXM will be raising money to go toward the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to support industry workers who have been hit hard by the pandemic. Funds raised will go towards the thousands of music creators and industry professionals who are out of work due to unprecedented cancellations and limited work opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to be providing a top-notch line up of some of the biggest names in Dance music in our first-ever Virtual DisDance Festival,” President and CCO of SiriusXM Scott Greenstein said in a press release. “The virtual event wil bring the festival experience to life and entertain Dance music fans nationwide with original performances and appearances they won’t want to miss.

“Our listeners can continue to count on Sirius XM to keep them close to their favorite artists and to deliver great, exclusive, original, and entertaining content. Our virtual DisDance Festival is no exception.”

The DisDance Festival will be a great alternative for festivalgoers who are missing out on the festival season this summer. Already, thousands of festivals across the globe have been affected by the coronavirus, with many more on-the-rocks. See our full, updating list of festivals cancelled or postponed this year here.

See the full list of performers for this year’s inaugural DisDance Festival below.

DisDance Festival 2020 Lineup

Above & Beyond

Afrojack

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

Armin van Buuren

3LAU

Cash Cash

CID

Dabin

Deadmau5

Don Diablo

Duke & Jones

Galantis

Gryffin

JOYRYDE

Kaskade

Krewella

Kygo

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Love Regenerator (Calvin Harris)

Major Lazer

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

MK

Nicky Romero

Oliver Heldens

Paul Oakenfold

Sam Feldt

Sikdope

Slushii

Steve Aoki

Tiësto

Tritonal

Valentino Khan

Yellow Claw

Young Bombs