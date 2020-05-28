The rockers of Shinedown will no longer head out on their Deep Dive tour this summer, presenting their greatest hits, amid the coronavirus pandemic....

Shinedown was originally slated to tour from August through September, however, they had to cancel the trek due to ongoing health concerns. While they had tried to still move forward with the tour or offer rescheduled dates, the group felt like it would be best to outright cancel the dates, with the possibility to tour again “at a different time when it is safe for all.” They decided to reveal the news this week, noting that “leaving you all in the dark is something we refuse to do.”

“The ‘Deep Dive Tour’ was an idea the four of us collectively came up with to do something special for you in a way we don’t often get to do,” the band said in a statement. “But, with the weight of everything happening in the world today, it has come to light that it is impossible at this point to continue to move the tour forward this year. Trust us, we’ve tried anything and everything to make these shows happen while always keeping the health and safety of our fans, crew and local venue staff as our #1 priority.”

They went on to note that instead of “stringing everyone along who pays their hard-earned money through endlessly postponing and rescheduling,” they’ve cancelled the shows with all refunds and VIP tickets available via point of purchase.

“We love you, we miss you and we have so much more coming for you this year while we sort out the ‘concert world,'” they continued.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Shinedown has remained active and even launched a fundraiser for the Direct Relief organization. In return for a donation, fans would receive a T-shirt and the new song “Atlas Falls.” Now, the track has been made available through all streaming services after helping the band raise over $300,000 for Direct Relief. The song is their first release since 2018’s ATTENTION ATTENTION.