Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bolster Sunday’s Best-Seller List
Top Events May 18, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the most dominant seller in the secondary market on Sunday. Per Ticket Club sales data, the Bucs nabbed the top spot on the day’s best-seller list for their December 13 clash against the Vikings. They also landed three other spots on the list – all within the top 10 – for home games against the Chiefs, Packers and Rams.
Other NFL games were plentiful on the list, including the league’s season opener on September 10 featuring the Chiefs and Texans, plus home games for the Broncos, Packers, Cowboys, and even a preseason battle between the 49ers and Raiders. On the concert front, Lady Gaga’s Chromatic Ball gig in Boston landed the No. 4 spot while George Strait, Cher, Rod Stewart and more were among the bunch.
See the full rundown below.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 17, 2020
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings (December 13, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers (December 20, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (November 29, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Lady Gaga (August 5, 2020 @ Fenway Park – Boston, MA)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans (September 10, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers (October 18, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams (November 23, 2020 @ Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL)
- George Strait, Chris Stapleton & Brothers Osborne (August 7, 2021 @ Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN)
- Rod Stewart (October 3, 2020 @ The Colosseum @ Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, NV)
- Shinedown (August 31, 2020 @ Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY)
- New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers (November 15, 2020 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA)
- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams (September 20, 2020 @ Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA)
- Alan Jackson (August 28, 2020 @ Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI)
- Middleditch & Schwartz (September 18, 2020 @ Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX)
- Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (September 27, 2020 @ Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO)
- Cher (July 18, 2020 @ Park Theatre at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV)
- Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys (December 13, 2020 @ Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati, OH)
- NFL Preseason: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (August 21, 2020 @ Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA)
- Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (November 1, 2020 @ Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI)
