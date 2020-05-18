Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bolster Sunday’s Best-Seller List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the most dominant seller in the secondary market on Sunday. Per Ticket Club sales data, the Bucs nabbed the...

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the most dominant seller in the secondary market on Sunday. Per Ticket Club sales data, the Bucs nabbed the top spot on the day’s best-seller list for their December 13 clash against the Vikings. They also landed three other spots on the list – all within the top 10 – for home games against the Chiefs, Packers and Rams.

Other NFL games were plentiful on the list, including the league’s season opener on September 10 featuring the Chiefs and Texans, plus home games for the Broncos, Packers, Cowboys, and even a preseason battle between the 49ers and Raiders. On the concert front, Lady Gaga’s Chromatic Ball gig in Boston landed the No. 4 spot while George Strait, Cher, Rod Stewart and more were among the bunch.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – May 17, 2020