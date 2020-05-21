The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour To 2021

The Black Crowes will have to postpone their 30th anniversary tour dates to 2021 amid the coronavirus. “While Chris, Rich and the band were...

The Black Crowes will have to postpone their 30th anniversary tour dates to 2021 amid the coronavirus.

“While Chris, Rich and the band were so excited to play for you all this summer, the North American Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary tour dates are being rescheduled to 2021 in the interest of everyone’s health and safety,” the band said in a statement on social media.

The Shake Your Money Maker Tour was set to kick-off in Austin, Texas mid-June, followed by gigs in Tulsa, Nashville, Holmdel, and Hartford. Along the way, they would have stopped at outdoor amphitheaters throughout the summer like Mansfield’s Xfifnity Center, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater before wrapping-up at The Forum in Los Angeles late September.

No rescheduled dates have been announced at this time, but the band encourages fans to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored during the new shows.

“The whole band and crew can’t wait to get back on the road as soon as it’s safe,” the band concluded.

The tour would have been the Robinson brothers’ first outing together in six-years to support the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit record Shake Your Money Maker. The LP, released in 1990, featured tracks “Twice As Hard,” “Hard To Handle,” and “She Talks To Angels.”

See the affected tour dates below.

The Black Crowes | 2020 Anniversary Dates- TO BE POSTPONED

06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman

06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum