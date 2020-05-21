The Black Crowes Postpone Reunion Tour To 2021
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours May 21, 2020 Olivia Perreault 0
The Black Crowes will have to postpone their 30th anniversary tour dates to 2021 amid the coronavirus.
“While Chris, Rich and the band were so excited to play for you all this summer, the North American Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary tour dates are being rescheduled to 2021 in the interest of everyone’s health and safety,” the band said in a statement on social media.
The Shake Your Money Maker Tour was set to kick-off in Austin, Texas mid-June, followed by gigs in Tulsa, Nashville, Holmdel, and Hartford. Along the way, they would have stopped at outdoor amphitheaters throughout the summer like Mansfield’s Xfifnity Center, the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Chicago’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, and Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheater before wrapping-up at The Forum in Los Angeles late September.
No rescheduled dates have been announced at this time, but the band encourages fans to hold onto their tickets, as they will be honored during the new shows.
“The whole band and crew can’t wait to get back on the road as soon as it’s safe,” the band concluded.
The tour would have been the Robinson brothers’ first outing together in six-years to support the 30th anniversary of their smash-hit record Shake Your Money Maker. The LP, released in 1990, featured tracks “Twice As Hard,” “Hard To Handle,” and “She Talks To Angels.”
See the affected tour dates below.
The Black Crowes | 2020 Anniversary Dates- TO BE POSTPONED
06/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Presented by Huntsman
06/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/24 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
06/30 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
07/01 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
07/03 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
07/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
07/10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/11 – Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/15 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/17 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/24 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/28 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/29 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
08/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/20 – Cincinnati, PH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/26 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
08/28 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
08/30 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/04 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
09/05 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/08 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
09/09 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Forum
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.