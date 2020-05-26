Ticketek To Be World’s First Ticketing Platform To Offer Afterpay

TEG, the global live entertainment, ticketing and technology company, is proud to announce that Ticketek will be the world’s first ticketing platform to offer...

TEG, the global live entertainment, ticketing and technology company, is proud to announce that Ticketek will be the world’s first ticketing platform to offer Afterpay, the world’s largest buy-now-pay later service.

Afterpay will be integrated into the Ticketek website and apps as a payment option in the coming months. It will give fans the choice to pay for their tickets in four equal fortnightly instalments and secure their seats with the first payment.

TEG and Ticketek Chief Executive Geoff Jones said: “As we work on plans for the safe return of live entertainment in Australia, one of the best things we can offer fans is greater choice in how they secure tickets to future events. Ticketek with Afterpay does just that and we are thrilled to have partnered with Afterpay to offer this world-first to Ticketek fans.”

Jones added: “Now, more than ever, fans need payment choice. Our integration with Afterpay will give fans greater flexibility in how they pay for tickets, while further enhancing the customer experience through frictionless payments technology.”

Afterpay Chief Executive Officer Anthony Eisen said: “We are delighted to partner with Ticketek, which is continuing to lead the world in ticketing innovation. Our research shows that only 41% of Millennials use a credit card and reports show that this is even less for Gen Z, which is driving the desire to offer Afterpay’s solution for tickets, helping fans to budget and pay responsibly. We expect good take up from fans once big shows and events go back on sale.”