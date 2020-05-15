Tickets.Com Shares Technology For Social Distance Seating

As more and more venues prepare to open amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tickets.com is sharing a technology that includes social distance seating. The ProVenue...

As more and more venues prepare to open amid the coronavirus pandemic, Tickets.com is sharing a technology that includes social distance seating.

The ProVenue system allows venues to prepare for upcoming events with social distancing in mind. While entering the venue, patrons will be staggered, and seating areas will allow concertgoers to adhere to safe distance practices. Attendants will not scan tickets, as they will be replaced by unattended entry kiosks in order to limit interactions.

In terms of seating, no more than two parties will be able to sit in the same row, with empty seats between one another. Additionally, rows will be empty in front of and behind the row filled with patrons.

ProVenue and MyProVenue concert venues will be able to manage entry with specific entry time slots. Each ticket will have an assigned group number printed on it in order to stagger the number of concertgoers entering the space at a time.

In order to ensure that concertgoers can sit with their party yet still keep their distance from others, Hold Codes will be determined, which blocks out a set of contiguous seats locked for sale.

Chief Technology Officer at Tickets.com, Derek Argobright, said that the company wants to “provide venues with options.”

“Venues wishing to adhere to social distancing guidelines can leverage ProVenue’s native support for Social Distance Seating,” Argobright said in a press release. “Our products are easy-to-configure and able to support both back office and online sales.”

Right now, the concert industry is halted, however, when shows do resume, they’re going to look very different. Live Nation noted in an investor earnings call last week that the company would test crowdless shows and drive-in theater tours this summer. An industry group is also urging venues to ban crowdsurfing and moshing when concerts return.