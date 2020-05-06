Utah’s annual Stadium of Fire concert, slated to take place this July, will no longer go on as planned. LaVell Edwards Stadium at the...

LaVell Edwards Stadium at the Brigham Young University campus was set to host the event on July 4 as a part of America’s Freedom Festival – an annual event in Provo. However, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers have cancelled the musical performances. Fireworks, however, will still go on as planned, which will be a “magnificent tribute to the compassion and resiliency of America,” Freedom Festival Board of Trustees Chair Steve Shallenberger said in a statement.

“The safety and health of our guests is always the first priority at any Freedom Festival event, period,” America’s Freedom Festival executive director Jim Evans said in a statement. “Even in a typical year that’s the prevailing theme. But with so many of our loved ones at risk from this illness, including so many wonderful military veterans, we have to be especially careful this year.”

The lineup of performers were not announced ahead of the cancellation. Along with the concert, all other Freedom Festival summer events were called-off.

While performances will not take place, regularly scheduled spring contests will still go on as planned. Student art, essay, speech, and teacher contests were extended to May 18.