Wicked Performances Lead Weekend Tickets On Sale

Onsales May 22, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0

Broadway smash Wicked continues to dominate the market with new performances heading on sale this holiday weekend. Canadian theatergoers can snag tickets for the...

Broadway smash Wicked continues to dominate the market with new performances heading on sale this holiday weekend. Canadian theatergoers can snag tickets for the enchanting show, which is slated to visit performance halls in both Edmonton and Calgary over the coming months despite it being temporarily shuttered on Broadway. Nearly three dozen performances are available for sale to the general public on Monday, May 25.

The pre-sale category features only one event. Country singer/comedian Rodney Carrington is lined up to entertain at the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge later in the year. Carrington has released over half a dozen comedic music albums throughout his career, with the most recent being 2017’s Here Comes The Truth.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 23-25 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Rodney CarringtonLAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton RougeBaton RougeLA10/02/2020 08:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
BRETT KISSEL Live at the Drive-InRiver Cree Resort & CasinoEnochAB06/13/2020 07:00 PMTMUSA
Chicago Underground ComedyBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/23/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Extraordinary Popular DelusionsBeat KitchenChicagoIL06/22/2020 09:00 PMTWEB
Philadelphia Fusion Homestand Weekend May 23-24The Met PhiladelphiaPhiladelphiaPA05/24/2020 11:00 AMLIVN
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/12/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/13/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/15/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/16/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/19/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/21/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/22/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/31/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/02/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/30/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/05/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/07/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/09/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/14/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/15/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/16/2020 07:30 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/13/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/20/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/21/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedNorthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumEdmontonAB08/22/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/29/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB07/30/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/01/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/02/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/04/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/06/2020 08:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/08/2020 02:00 PMTouring
WickedSouthern Alberta Jubilee AuditoriumCalgaryAB08/09/2020 02:00 PMTouring
