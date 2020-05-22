Wicked Performances Lead Weekend Tickets On Sale

Broadway smash Wicked continues to dominate the market with new performances heading on sale this holiday weekend. Canadian theatergoers can snag tickets for the...

Broadway smash Wicked continues to dominate the market with new performances heading on sale this holiday weekend. Canadian theatergoers can snag tickets for the enchanting show, which is slated to visit performance halls in both Edmonton and Calgary over the coming months despite it being temporarily shuttered on Broadway. Nearly three dozen performances are available for sale to the general public on Monday, May 25.

The pre-sale category features only one event. Country singer/comedian Rodney Carrington is lined up to entertain at the L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge later in the year. Carrington has released over half a dozen comedic music albums throughout his career, with the most recent being 2017’s Here Comes The Truth.

Tickets On Sale — Saturday, Sunday & Monday May 23-25 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Rodney Carrington LAuberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge LA 10/02/2020 08:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale