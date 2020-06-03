Arkansas Governor: Football Fans Will Be In Stadiums This Fall

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has offered good news for local football fans itching to catch a college game this fall. During an appearance on...

During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” Hutchinson said that Razorback Stadium will have fans in the crowd for University of Arkansas football games. However, the exact capacity remains a question as live events continue to focus on social distancing measures.

“We’re counting on it,” Hutchinson said of expecting fans in attendance. “The size of the crowd will be a debating point.”

Hutchinson is the latest governor to address the possibility of staging sports games with fans in attendance. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom each gave the green light for professional sports games to return behind closed doors, though NFL officials are hoping to fill stadiums come September. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had also approved for pro leagues to return with no fans, though he recently updated his order to allow outdoor venues to stage professional sporting events at 25 percent capacity.

While those orders don’t acknowledge the possibility of a college football season, governors like Oregon’s Kate Brown and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer have said advised against filling their universities’ stadiums to full capacity in the coming months to mitigate the virus’ spread while health experts fear a second wave of cases could be possible.

Hutchinson has already used his authority in keeping natives safe during live events. Last month he ordered the postponement of a concert scheduled to take place before the state’s restrictions on venues was lifted. Its rescheduled date ushered in a new era for live events amid a pandemic with heightened safety measures in place.

Headline image via Arkansas Razorback Football / @RazorbackFootballUA