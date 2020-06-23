BTS, Big Hit Announces $1 Million Donation to Crew Nation Fund

K-pop superstars BTS and management company Big Hit Entertainment announced a $1 million donation to Live Nation’s Crew Nation campaign on Monday. The donation,...

K-pop superstars BTS and management company Big Hit Entertainment announced a $1 million donation to Live Nation’s Crew Nation campaign on Monday. The donation, one of the largest to date for the initiative, will help support live entertainment crew professionals during the Covid-19 industry shutdown.

“If it weren’t for COVID-19, we would have been happily touring across the world with many of our live concert crews by now,” BTS said in a release announcing the donation. “We are aware that a lot of communities need help due to COVID-19, and we wanted to support the music industry crews by making a donation. We hope to meet again on stage very soon.”

The Crew Nation fund was launched earlier this year to support touring professionals suddenly out of work after performances were halted due to the coronavirus. It was launched with a $5 million donation from Live Nation and a further $5 million donation given by artists, fans, and employees. The fund provides a $1,000 one-time grant to crew members who make 50% or more of their livelihood from live performance events.

“It is very unfortunate that the music industry has to go through such difficult time at the moment,” Big Hit Global CEO Lenzo Yoon said. More than 70 crew members who would have been working on the BTS tour this year have already received funding through the Crew Nation initiative. “We hope our contribution to Crew Nation could help support many live concert crews around the world.”

BTS was one of the earliest bands to call off tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, cancelling performances in South Korea in late February. The remaining dates on its Map of the Soul Tour were postponed in late April, with performances moved to streaming platforms from that time.