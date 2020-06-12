Cowboys Take Top Rank On Thursday Best-Seller List
Top Events June 12, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
The Dallas Cowboys surged to the top spot on Thursday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Cowboys bout against the Steelers earned the top rank while they also landed entries at Nos. 12 and 14 for a game against the Giants and this year’s NFL Hall of Fame Game, respectively. Other NFL teams to make the list include the Patriots, Ravens, Texans, Dolphins and Giants.
Hamilton was the lone theater show to make the list and fared well enough to claim the No. 2 rank, while next year’s CMA Music Festival grabbed the No. 3 spot. On the concert front, upcoming shows featuring Dave Matthews Band, Garth Brooks, Backstreet Boys, Harry Styles and Luke Combs were popular sellers.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 11, 2020
- Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (November 8, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Hamilton (September 12, 2020 @ Hollywood Pantages Theatre – Los Angeles, CA)
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Dave Matthews Band (July 31, 2021 @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre – West Palm Beach, FL)
- Garth Brooks (August 22, 2020 @ Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV)
- New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders (September 27, 2020 @ Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA)
- Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys (December 3, 2020 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (September 24, 2021 @ United Center – Chicago, IL)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (October 16, 2021 @ Madison Square Garden – New York, NY)
- John Legend (September 11, 2020 @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery – Woodinville, WA)
- Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens (September 20, 2020 @ NRG Stadium – Houston, TX)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (October 11, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers (October 25, 2020 @ Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL)
- NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (August 6, 2020 @ Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH)
- Andre Rieu & His Johann Strauss Orchestra (March 3, 2021 @ Oakland Arena – Oakland, CA)
- Harry Styles & Jenny Lewis (October 18, 2021 @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse – Cleveland, OH)
- Luke Combs (September 6, 2020 @ Isleta Amphitheatre – Albuquerque, NM)
- Gregory Porter (October 17, 2020 @ Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC)
- New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers (September 27, 2020 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)
- Backstreet Boys (July 24, 2021 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.