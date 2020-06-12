Cowboys Take Top Rank On Thursday Best-Seller List

The Dallas Cowboys surged to the top spot on Thursday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Cowboys bout against the...

The Dallas Cowboys surged to the top spot on Thursday’s best-selling events list, according to Ticket Club sales data. The Cowboys bout against the Steelers earned the top rank while they also landed entries at Nos. 12 and 14 for a game against the Giants and this year’s NFL Hall of Fame Game, respectively. Other NFL teams to make the list include the Patriots, Ravens, Texans, Dolphins and Giants.

Hamilton was the lone theater show to make the list and fared well enough to claim the No. 2 rank, while next year’s CMA Music Festival grabbed the No. 3 spot. On the concert front, upcoming shows featuring Dave Matthews Band, Garth Brooks, Backstreet Boys, Harry Styles and Luke Combs were popular sellers.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 11, 2020