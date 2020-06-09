Festivalgoers Frustrated Over Refund Process Response

Two Wisconsin music festivals announced the cancellation of this year’s events, but ticketholders are having trouble receiving refunds. Last week, both Country USA and...

Two Wisconsin music festivals announced the cancellation of this year’s events, but ticketholders are having trouble receiving refunds.

Last week, both Country USA and Rock USA in Oshkosh were cancelled due to coronavirus. Rock USA was slated to take place from July 16-19, followed by Country USA from August 13-15. However, organizers had to call-off the events this summer out of “the safety of this community,” since the state’s health department said it would “strongly recommend against holding large gatherings.” While organizers said passes would be valid for next year’s edition, ticketholders want refund options.

According to the Rock USA Facebook page, organizers originally said refunds will be offered in-full. However, following the cancellation, organizers said they will “offer credits to all of those who previously purchased tickets to the 2020 events,” or ticketholders can hang onto their passes, as they will be valid for the 2021 festivals. No word of refunds has been mentioned at this time.

As fans seek answers, both festivals have remained quiet. One ticketholder, Anna Tihlarik, told Fox 11 News that she’s emailed the festival and sent Facebook messages, but hasn’t received a response. Another ticketholder, Mattie Anna Betts, said that organizers won’t return phone calls or reply back on Facebook, with no updates on their website.

Others shared their frustration on the festivals’ Facebook page.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened; many concerts and festivals have not offered refunds, leading to lawsuits. The EDM festival Ultra was hit with a massive class-action lawsuit after organizers opted to call the fest “rescheduled” in order to avoid refunds, while Ticketmaster was called-out for its refund policy.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, people are owed refunds.

“If there’s a concert that you’ve prepaid a ticket for, and it’s been canceled, you are entitled a refund,” Lara Sutherlin, an administrator for the department’s trade and consumer protection division, told Fox 11 News. “You should contact the promoter within 90 days of learning the event is canceled.”