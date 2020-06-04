Pair Of Wisconsin Music Festivals Cancelled Due To Virus Concerns

Two music festivals in Wisconsin have been cancelled in Oshkosh this year due to coronavirus concerns. The festivals , Country USA and Rock USA,...

The festivals , Country USA and Rock USA, were slated to take place on August 13-15 and July 16-19, respectively. However, organizers had to call-off the events this summer “for the safety of this community.” Although there are no longer COVID-19 restrictions in the state, the Winnebago County Health Department said it would “strongly recommend against holding large gatherings.”

“Nothing pains us more than having to cancel these events that have become such a big part of our lives, our community, our culture here in Wisconsin,” organizers said in a statement.

At this time, organizers are working to reschedule the festivals to 2021, though further details have not been announced at this time. Ticketholders are encouraged to hold onto their tickets, as passes will be valid during next year’s edition.

“We are hard at work to bring these festivals into the future, and to continue to hold these two amazing events here in Oshkosh, WI,” organizers continued. “Like all of you, the Coronavirus outbreak has hit us hard, and we are doing all we can to make it through. Thank you all for the 25 years of incredible support. We love these festivals. We love this community. We love all of you.”

These are the latest festivals to be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, following suit of Firefly, Boston Calling, Essence, Voodoo, and more. See our full, updating list of festivals postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus here.