June 3, 2020

Broadway juggernaut Hamilton finds dozens of performances heading on sale tomorrow. The fan-favorite show is releasing tickets for its Los Angeles residency to the general public with performances set to stretch into next year. Hamilton is slated to take over the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in November and has performances scheduled through February 2021. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show is currently shuttered on Broadway through at least Labor Day weekend.

Thursday only sees one pre-sale opportunity available to fans. Indie artist Andrew Bird is set to visit Florida’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall next April, representing the category’s lone event.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 4, 2020

Pre-sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
Andrew BirdPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra BeachFL04/19/2021 08:00 PMTMUSA

General Sale

EventVenueCityStateEvent DateLister
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/16/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/17/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/17/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/19/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/20/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/21/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/22/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/23/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/23/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/24/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/24/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/26/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/27/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/28/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/29/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/30/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/30/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/31/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/31/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/02/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/03/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/04/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/05/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/06/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/06/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/07/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/07/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/09/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/10/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/11/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/12/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/13/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/13/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/14/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/14/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/16/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/17/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/18/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/19/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/20/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/20/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/21/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/21/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/23/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/24/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/25/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/26/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/27/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/27/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/28/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA02/28/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/02/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/02/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/03/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/03/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/05/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/06/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/07/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/08/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/09/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/09/2021 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/10/2021 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/10/2021 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/12/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/13/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/14/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/15/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA01/16/2021 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/25/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/25/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/27/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/27/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/28/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/28/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/29/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/01/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/02/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/03/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/04/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/05/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/05/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/06/2020 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/06/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/08/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/09/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/10/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/11/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/12/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/12/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/13/2020 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/13/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/15/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/16/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/17/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/18/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/19/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/19/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/20/2020 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/20/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/22/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/23/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/23/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/24/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/26/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/26/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/27/2020 06:30 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/27/2020 01:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/29/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/30/2020 08:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/30/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA12/31/2020 02:00 PMTouring
HamiltonHollywood Pantages TheatreLos AngelesCA11/24/2020 08:00 PMTouring
Bluegrass BrunchBeat KitchenChicagoIL07/04/2020 11:00 AMTWEB
