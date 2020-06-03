Broadway juggernaut Hamilton finds dozens of performances heading on sale tomorrow. The fan-favorite show is releasing tickets for its Los Angeles residency to the...

Broadway juggernaut Hamilton finds dozens of performances heading on sale tomorrow. The fan-favorite show is releasing tickets for its Los Angeles residency to the general public with performances set to stretch into next year. Hamilton is slated to take over the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in November and has performances scheduled through February 2021. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show is currently shuttered on Broadway through at least Labor Day weekend.

Thursday only sees one pre-sale opportunity available to fans. Indie artist Andrew Bird is set to visit Florida’s Ponte Vedra Concert Hall next April, representing the category’s lone event.

See the full rundown below. Shop Meet and Greet Ticket.

*Sale information is subject to change and presented for informational purposes. Pre-sales may require access passwords to purchase. As always, it is best to contact the venue or ticket retailer to confirm any and all details before purchase.

Seller Key: TMUSA: ticketmaster.com; LIVN: livenation.com; AXS: axs.com; ETIX: etix.com; TFLY: ticketfly.com; FGATE: frontgatetickets.com; TCOM: tickets.com; TWEB: ticketweb.com.

Tickets On Sale — Thursday June 4, 2020

Pre-sale

Event Venue City State Event Date Lister Andrew Bird Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Ponte Vedra Beach FL 04/19/2021 08:00 PM TMUSA

General Sale