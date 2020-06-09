LATEST
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Reschedule Summer Tour

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his backing group The 400 Unit are looking ahead to next year after the coronavirus pandemic thwarted their 2020 touring plans.

The Americana outfit was set to hit the road in May following the release of their latest album Reunions. Their ambitious touring schedule featured nearly four dozen performance dates throughout North America this summer before heading overseas for a European stretch in the fall.

On Monday, the group revealed their first batch of rescheduled gigs, beginning April 15, 2021 in Milwaukee. They will spend the subsequent months traveling throughout North America with shows planned in Vancouver, New York, Dallas, San Diego and more. Special guests Lucinda Williams and Strand of Oaks will join select dates in support.

In addition to their North American tour schedule, the group is committed to play Montana’s Under the Big Sky Festival and All The Best Festival in the Dominican Republic. They were also among the lineup for this year’s Boston Calling and Railbird Festival – both of which have been called off.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Tour Dates 2021

April 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
April 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
April 17 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt
April 18 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
May 19 – Punta Cana, DR – All The Best Festival
May 30 – Moon, PA – UPMC Events Center
June 3-4 – New York, NY – Rooftop at Pier 17
June 5 – Philadelphia, PA – Met Opera House
June 6 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
June 8 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre
June 14-15 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
June 19 – Williamsburg, VA – Williamsburg Live – DeWitt Museum – Lawn
July 17-18 – Whitefish, MT -Under the Big Sky Festival
July 19 – Vancouver, BC – The Orpheum
July 20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
July 23-24 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield Theatre
July 25 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
July 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
July 28 – San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
July 29 – Reno NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
July 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater
August 1 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 3 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
August 4 – Little Rock, AR – First Security Amphitheater
August 6 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
August 7-8 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
