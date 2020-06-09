Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Reschedule Summer Tour

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his backing group The 400 Unit are looking ahead to next year after the coronavirus pandemic thwarted their 2020 touring...

Singer-songwriter Jason Isbell and his backing group The 400 Unit are looking ahead to next year after the coronavirus pandemic thwarted their 2020 touring plans.

The Americana outfit was set to hit the road in May following the release of their latest album Reunions. Their ambitious touring schedule featured nearly four dozen performance dates throughout North America this summer before heading overseas for a European stretch in the fall.

On Monday, the group revealed their first batch of rescheduled gigs, beginning April 15, 2021 in Milwaukee. They will spend the subsequent months traveling throughout North America with shows planned in Vancouver, New York, Dallas, San Diego and more. Special guests Lucinda Williams and Strand of Oaks will join select dates in support.

In addition to their North American tour schedule, the group is committed to play Montana’s Under the Big Sky Festival and All The Best Festival in the Dominican Republic. They were also among the lineup for this year’s Boston Calling and Railbird Festival – both of which have been called off.

See the full list of tour dates below.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Tour Dates 2021