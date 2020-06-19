Kane Brown Announces 2021 Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours June 19, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
After his plans were derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kane Brown has revealed that he will resume his Worldwide Beautiful tour in 2021.
The country star announced this week rescheduled dates for his latest world tour, which began in February of this year and only ran for a month before the coronavirus forced a postponement of shows. Brown will kick off the new run next March in Lubbock, Texas and visit over a dozen cities before wrapping the trek in Louisiana in May. The itinerary features stops in Jacksonville, Kansas City, El Paso and Ottawa.
Fans who previously purchased tickets for the impacted shows will see them honored on the new dates but may also request refunds if unable to attend in 2021. There is a 30-day window from June 17 to request refunds, per Ticketmaster’s policy.
In the meantime, Brown has a handful of performances still on the schedule for the rest of the year. His website lists upcoming shows beginning with an August 14 gig at the Illinois State Fair, followed by headlining performances at Country Thunder’s Florida and Arizona editions in October.
See the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.
Kane Brown – Worldwide Beautiful Tour Dates 2021
March 13 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
March 14 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
March 19-20 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
March 25 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
March 26 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
April 8 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre
April 9 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
April 10 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
April 22 — Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center
April 23 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
April 24 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 29 — Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
April 30— Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
May 1 — Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.