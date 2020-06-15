Katy Perry, Black Eyed Peas To Headline ‘Rock The Vote’ Event

Pop superstar Katy Perry will host this year’s first Rock The Vote livestream event, a part of its Democracy Summer Campaign, alongside hip-hop powerhouse...

Pop superstar Katy Perry will host this year’s first Rock The Vote livestream event, a part of its Democracy Summer Campaign, alongside hip-hop powerhouse Black Eyed Peas.

The two-hour virtual event will take place this Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET, co-hosted by Logan Browning and Rosario Dawson. Throughout the night, other acts like Ne-Yo, Big Freedia, Lucy Hale, and Amara La Negra will take the stage, as well as Saweetie, Skylar Astin, Max, Leslie Grace, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Rich Brian, and Michael K. Williams.

Democratic leaders including Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Cory Booker, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro will also make speaking appearances throughout the night. This will be the first livestream event hosted by Rock The Vote since its origin in 1990; the organization was created to increase voter turnout in young adults.

Perry, an activist and avid supporter of the Democratic Party, said that she’s excited to be a part of an event that will feature “so many amazing talents, activists and speakers.”

“The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots,” Perry said in a statement.

The livestream event comes amid the ongoing global protests following the death of George Floyd. Two weeks ago, Floyd – an unarmed black man – was murdered by a white police officer after the cop placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The world has since erupted into protests and rallies, uplifting voices in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Artists, promoters, and venues have spoken out in support of the movement, with many participating in #TheShowMustBePaused last Tuesday. The campaign, a part of Blackout Tuesday, called for those within the music industry to pause operations and show support for the black community.

Fans can tune in to the Rock The Vote livestream this Thursday, June 18 via democracysummer.org.