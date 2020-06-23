Live Nation Announces First Weekend of Drive-In Concert Series

Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Nelly, El Monstero and Yacht Rock Review are on board as Live Nation announced the first of its...

Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Nelly, El Monstero and Yacht Rock Review are on board as Live Nation announced the first of its Live From the Drive-In concert series on Monday. The entertainment giant unveiled three days of performances in three cities – Indianapolis, Nashville, and St. Louis – running from July 10-12.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,” said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts. “We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience.”

Brad Paisley will perform at each of the three venues involved in the series launch, hitting Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Friday, July 10, Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 11, and then Ruoff Music Center on Sunday, July 12. Jon Pardi will perform at two of the venues, playing Friday in Nashville and Saturday in Indianapolis. Darius Rucker (Sunday, Nashville), El Monstero (Saturday, St. Louis), Nelly (Sunday, St. Louis), and Yacht Rock Revue (Friday, Indianapolis) will each perform once over the weekend.

Compliance with local social distancing and safety regulations plays a large role in the announcement of each performance, with contactless ticket scanning planned for each venue. Groups will have “private tailgating zones” adjacent to their vehicles, allowing them to bring chairs, food and drink to enjoy during the performances. Artists will be performing live on stages set up in the venue parking lots, which will also feature full LED screens and speakers spread throughout the lots to provide the live concert experience for those in attendance.

Tickets will be sold on a per-car cost basis, with a maximum of four people per vehicle. A presale limited to Citi cardmembers began on Tuesday, with general public onsale beginning on Friday, June 26.

Live Nation has been eyeing the use of parking lots at venues for such a tour since at least last month, hoping to replicate the live event experience in a way that virtual concerts can’t. The newly-announced series differs from a Garth Brooks drive-in performance on June 27, which will see the country star’s live performance broadcast live to hundreds of drive-in movie theaters throughout North America.