M&T Bank Stadium Earns Safety Act Designation From DHS

Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium has earned SAFETY Act Designation from the Department of Homeland Security in recognition of the venue’s security practices.

The stadium’s security program – employed during Baltimore Ravens games and other large-scale events – includes the screening of guests and packages, plus details emergency plans, threat assessments, physical and electronic security and trained staff on site. All areas of the stadium are subject to the safety program, including seating bowls, gates, field, locker rooms, mechanical systems and the command center.

“Fan safety is the top priority at M&T Bank Stadium,” said Roy Sommerhof, Baltimore Ravens senior vice president of stadium operations. “The Ravens have invested millions of dollars in the stadium’s security program in order to provide a high level of security on gameday to our guests and staff.” “The Maryland Stadium Authority, SAFE Management and city, state and federal law enforcement and emergency management agencies form the backbone of the security and emergency management team at M&T Bank Stadium,” Sommerhof added. “The SAFETY Act award demonstrates the success that the Ravens and our security partners have had in developing and implementing security policies, procedures and protocols to keep our fans safe.” Security programs for other NFL teams – including the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs – have also been recognized by the DHS in recent years. The Ravens’ SAFETY Act Designation is set to expire on May 31, 2025.