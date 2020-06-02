Washington’s Watershed Festival Rescheduled To 2021

Organizers of the Watershed Festival have decided to call off the 2020 event, adding it to the growing list of music festival casualties in...

Organizers of the Watershed Festival have decided to call off the 2020 event, adding it to the growing list of music festival casualties in the wake of the coronavirus.

The annual country bash was supposed to take place at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre July 31 through August 2, but has now been rescheduled to July 30 through August 1, 2021. Ticket holders with either camping or festival passes can request refunds within a 30-day period or hold on to their passes to be honored at next year’s event.

“The lineup will remain mostly intact with a NEW HEADLINER joining the party: TIM MCGRAW,” festival organizers shared in a statement.

Country stars Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley were initially lined up to perform the 2020 festival, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Billy Currington and more. Like most artists, the headliners have seen their summer schedules thwarted due to the global pandemic.

Rhett had twice postponed his Center Point Road Tour, which is now set to launch in 2021. Urban on the other hand has found creative ways to keep performing for a worthy cause. The Grammy winner put on an exclusive drive-in concert for Nashville’s health care workers in a move that is now being embraced by the industry as a way to navigate live events during a pandemic.

“We look forward to reuniting next summer to celebrate a weekend of country music and camping! Please stay safe,” organizers concluded the announcement post.