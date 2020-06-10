Packers Send Face Masks To Season Ticket Holders

Green Bay Packers season ticket holders have begun receiving custom face masks from the team, a move Packers president Mark Murphy had first announced...

Green Bay Packers season ticket holders have begun receiving custom face masks from the team, a move Packers president Mark Murphy had first announced weeks ago.

However, it remains unclear if masks will be required when the Packers take the field this season. The NFL is planning on having fans in attendance at games, though safety measures like masks and social distancing could be implemented as officials fine-tune protocols over the coming months.

“While these masks will assist you in going out for groceries and other necessities, we are some time away from learning how you’ll be able to attend your favorite Packers activity, be it a visit to the Atrium, a Training Camp practice or a game,” reads a note from the team sent along with the masks. “We are preparing for a range of contingencies with increased safety measures to protect the health of our fans, players, club personnel, and our communities. We will keep you informed as those preparations continue.”

We paid for both of our 2020 season ticket accounts on June 1st and received two envelopes from the Packers. Each contained two face masks with Packers logos (two per each Green and Gold package). Yet to be decided is just how a season would take place. pic.twitter.com/YOdJdka1WK — Packerville, U.S.A. (@Packerville) June 9, 2020

The NFL’s chief medical officer revealed a sense of optimism that the 2020 season will remain on schedule and hopefully feature fans at games. However, certain teams are preparing for potential modifications depending on how the country is coping with the coronavirus pandemic this fall.

The Miami Dolphins were one of the first teams to reveal extensive safety plans in the event health experts don’t approve full stadiums. Their mock-up plans feature a reduced stadium capacity, requirement of face masks and organized entry and exits. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipating social distancing by releasing only half of their ticket inventory for home games.