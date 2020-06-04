Rock Concerts, NFL Games Lead Wednesday Best-Sellers

Rock shows were prevalent on Wednesday’s top events list, as determined by Ticket Club sales data. Five Finger Death Punch led the way in...

Rock shows were prevalent on Wednesday’s top events list, as determined by Ticket Club sales data. Five Finger Death Punch led the way in the top spot for their scheduled September 28 show in Florida with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. Fellow rockers Big Head Todd and The Monster with The Violent Femmes followed closely behind at No. 3 while The Killers appeared at No. 8.

Country concerts occupied a chunk of the top 20 led by Dan and Shay’s Detroit gig at No. 10. Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson and Brooks and Dunn were hot sellers with various tour dates claiming Nos. 14-18 on the list. NFL games featuring the Patriots, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys fared well, as did Broadway favorites Hamilton and Wicked.

See the full rundown below.

Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 3, 2020