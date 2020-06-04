Rock Concerts, NFL Games Lead Wednesday Best-Sellers
Top Events June 4, 2020 Kelly Byrnes 0
Rock shows were prevalent on Wednesday’s top events list, as determined by Ticket Club sales data. Five Finger Death Punch led the way in the top spot for their scheduled September 28 show in Florida with special guests Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills. Fellow rockers Big Head Todd and The Monster with The Violent Femmes followed closely behind at No. 3 while The Killers appeared at No. 8.
Country concerts occupied a chunk of the top 20 led by Dan and Shay’s Detroit gig at No. 10. Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson and Brooks and Dunn were hot sellers with various tour dates claiming Nos. 14-18 on the list. NFL games featuring the Patriots, Giants, Chiefs and Cowboys fared well, as did Broadway favorites Hamilton and Wicked.
See the full rundown below.
Click on any of the links below to find tickets to the best-selling events, or visit ticketclub.com to search for any other upcoming events and find tickets with no service fees for members.
Ticket Club Top 20 Best-Selling Events – June 3, 2020
- Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail & Ice Nine Kills (September 28, 2020 @ BB&T Center – Sunrise, FL)
- New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers (October 25, 2020 @ Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA
- Big Head Todd and The Monsters & Violent Femmes (June 12, 2021 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO)
- New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys (January 3, 2021 @ MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ)
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders (October 11, 2020 @ Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO)
- Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend: Saturday Finals (December 19, 2020 @ Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood – Las Vegas, NV)
- Wicked (April 24, 2021 @ Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX)
- The Killers (September 19, 2020 @ Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN)
- Wicked (August 4, 2021 @ Music Hall at Fair Park – Dallas, TX)
- Dan and Shay (September 19, 2020 @ Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI)
- CMA Music Festival: 4 Day Pass (June 10, 2021 @ Nissan Stadium – Nashville, TN)
- Trevor Noah (April 23, 2021 @ Adams Event Center – Missoula, MT)
- Lauren Daigle & Johnnyswim (April 8, 2021 @ Toyota Center – Houston, TX)
- Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen & Runaway June (October 22, 2020 @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center – Charleston, WV)
- Reba McEntire (August 12, 2021 @ Peoria Civic Center – Peoria, IL)
- Chris Stapleton (October 2, 2021 @ Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA)
- Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jamey Johnson & Yola (November 21, 2020 @ Globe Life Field – Arlington, TX)
- Brooks and Dunn (October 30, 2020 @ Dos Equis Pavilion – Dallas, TX)
- Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants (October 11, 2020 @ AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX)
- Hamilton (June 25, 2021 @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC)
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.