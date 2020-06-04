Country’s First Drive-In Music Festival Postponed Due To Protests

One of the country’s first drive-in music festivals, slated to take place in Orlando this weekend, has been postponed due to the nationwide Black...

One of the country’s first drive-in music festivals, slated to take place in Orlando this weekend, has been postponed due to the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The drive-in festival, dubbed Road Rave, was slated to take place this Saturday, June 6 at The Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando. Only 500 cars will be in attendance, with performances from EDM’s Carnage, Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and Gravedgr. However, as the country has erupted into protests amid the murder of George Floyd, organizers decided to postpone the event.

“As you know, our country is going through some very tough times right now, and out of respect for this powerful movement for equality, we are postponing the Road Rave in Orlando, FL, to June 20th,” Carnage said in a statement. “It would not be right to take attention away from this movement. We need to stand united against racism and police brutality in this country. We will unite again. Music heals and brings people together, and I look forward to doing exactly that with you on June 20th.”

Last week, George Floyd – an unarmed black man – was murdered by a white cop who held him down by crushing Floyd’s neck with his knee for nearly nine minutes. Following Floyd’s death, people across the globe took to the streets to protest inequality. On Tuesday, promoters, venues, musicians, and record labels participated in #TheShowMustBePaused initiative, as a part of Blackout Tuesday.

Artists have also been using their platforms to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The Weeknd, Gary Clark Jr., and countless others have taken to social media to share their thoughts and donate, while Halsey and Yunglbud are among those in the streets, protesting among civilians.