Khalid, Luke Bryan Among Summerfest Headliners Rescheduled for 2021

ConcertsMusic June 25, 2020 Dave Clark 0

Six postponed performances at Mikwaukee’s popular Summerfest have been rescheduled for 2021, organizers announced this week. Khalid, Luke Bryan, Blink-182, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and Halsey have already been rescheduled at American Family Insurance Amphitheater, with Guns N’ Roses and Justin Bieber dates awaiting further news.

Sam Hunt’s scheduled show has been cancelled entirely.

Ticket holders for the rescheduled performances are asked to hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored on the new dates. Those holding tickets for the postponed performances that purchased from the Summerfest Box Office have 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date to request a refund. Those who purchased from secondary marketplaces will have to contact their seller to ask about return options, if applicable.

Dates and tickets to the festival itself will be announced at a later date.

The full slate of 2020 performances and their status is included below. Visit Summerfest.com for more information and full policies for ticketholders.

ConcertOriginal DateStatusNew Date
KhalidJune 27, 2020RescheduledJune 24, 2021
Luke BryanJune 25, 2020RescheduledJune 25, 2021
Blink-182June 28, 2020RescheduledJuly 2, 2021
Chris StapletonJune 30, 2020RescheduledJuly 8, 2021
Dave Matthews BandJuly 2, 2020RescheduledJuly 1, 2021
HalseyJuly 3, 2020RescheduledJuly 3, 2021
Justin BieberJune 24, 2020PostponedComing Soon
Guns N’ RosesJuly 4, 2020PostponedComing Soon
Sam HuntSeptember 4, 2020Canceled

 

