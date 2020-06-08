Tennessee Rolls Out New Guidelines For Concerts, Venues

Tennessee has announced new guidelines for concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing events with certain safety protocols in place. On the state’s website, it...

Tennessee has announced new guidelines for concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing events with certain safety protocols in place.

On the state’s website, it listed guidance for community events throughout the summer, including fairs, zoos, and fireworks displays, as well as larger attractions like sporting events and concerts.

“These guidelines do not replace or supersede any requirements applicable to your business or licensed employees pursuant to law or regulation,” the site read. “Rather, these guidelines are intended as a supplement to assist with safely reopening and providing services due to COVID-19. These guidelines are subject to change.”

As research suggests that respiratory droplets can increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission, concerts will only be able to take place if audience members maintain at least 15 feet of separation. Seating and spacing modifications to increase physical distancing should also be implemented, as well as barriers to minimize travel of particles from performers.

Venues must also follow certain guidelines of their own like sanitizing multi-use equipment and microphones, blocking off certain seats and rows within a certain section to separate groups by six feet, and limit physical contact between ushers and guests.

Tennessee is the latest state to offer guidelines regarding reopening, following suit of Arkansas and Utah, which have already held or plan to hold socially-distant concerts. As restrictions continue and the live entertainment industry’s revenue continues to decline, states across the country have been participating in drive-in concerts or festivals to keep the spirit of live events alive.